WWE Files Trademark For Danhausen’s Popular “Human Monies” Catchphrase

WWE has moved to secure another trademark connected to Danhausen’s growing WWE persona.

The company recently submitted a trademark application to the United States Patent and Trademark Office for the phrase “Human Monies,” a catchphrase that has become synonymous with Danhausen since arriving on WWE’s main roster earlier this year.

The quirky expression has become a regular part of Danhausen’s character presentation, often being used when he demands "human monies" in return for removing curses or offering his unusual services. The phrase has helped further establish the unique personality that has quickly gained popularity with WWE audiences.

The trademark application was filed under Goods and Services classifications covering a wide range of merchandise opportunities. WWE also submitted a related filing aimed at apparel products, including shirts, jackets, costumes, and other clothing items.

According to the USPTO filing, the trademark would cover merchandise including posters, trading cards, stickers, photographs, postcards, books, calendars, temporary tattoos, greeting cards, comic books, coloring books, magazines, newspapers, notebooks, stationery, pens, pencils, banners, paper signs, party bags, collector albums, framed pictures, souvenir programs, and various other printed and promotional products tied to sports entertainment and WWE branding.

The filing is the latest example of WWE moving to protect intellectual property associated with its talent, particularly phrases and character elements that have become popular among fans.