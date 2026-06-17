Ludwig Kaiser Seeks Surveillance Footage In Ongoing Battery Case

A new development has emerged in the legal case involving WWE star Ludwig Kaiser.

According to a court filing submitted on June 16, Kaiser's legal team has requested access to surveillance footage connected to the battery case he is currently facing. Kaiser, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, is seeking the video as part of his defense ahead of upcoming court proceedings.

The filing notes that defense attorneys contacted the apartment complex where the alleged incident took place. However, management informed them that any surveillance recordings could only be released through a subpoena. As a result, Kaiser’s attorneys have petitioned the court for permission to issue one.

The request is not being challenged by prosecutors. The filing states that the State has no objection to the motion, which comes before Kaiser's scheduled pre-trial conference in July.

The motion filed by the defense reads:

"Mr. Barthel was arrested and charged with Battery following an incident that occurred at the [Orlando, Florida apartment complex] on or about April 23, 2026. The alleged incident took place outside of the elevator on the 12th floor of the apartment complex. Upon information and belief, the event was recorded by video surveillance monitored and stored by [the apartment complex]. Undersigned counsel contacted the General Manager of [the apartment complex] who indicated that the footage could not be released without a subpoena. Mr. Barthel requires a copy of the recording, which should show the alleged incident, to prepare a proper defense. Undersigned counsel contacted Assistant State Attorney Shaylynne Kotch who indicated that the State does not object to this motion. WHEREFORE, the Defendant respectfully requests the Court enter an Order authorizing issuance of a Subpoena Duces Tecum to [the apartment complex] directing them to produce all related surveillance videos outside of the elevator on the 12th floor of the apartment complex on or about April 23, 2026, at approximately 6:30 p.m."

If approved, the subpoena would compel the apartment complex to provide any surveillance recordings from the area where the alleged incident reportedly occurred, potentially giving both sides additional evidence as the case moves forward.