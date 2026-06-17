The Undertaker Warns Wrestlers About Long Term Health Risks

The Undertaker recently reflected on how much professional wrestling has evolved, sharing his thoughts during an appearance on Booker T’s Hall of Fame podcast.

According to The Deadman, the modern generation of wrestlers operates in a completely different environment compared to the one he experienced throughout his legendary career. While he praised today's performers for their incredible athletic ability, he also expressed concern that the art of storytelling can sometimes be overshadowed by the increasingly dangerous stunts seen in the ring.

“It is completely two different worlds. It’s crazy because never in a million years could I imagine how athletic these guys are today.

I don’t know if it was the video games they played as kids, but they’re doing video game-type stuff in the ring.”

Undertaker explained that while athleticism has helped push the industry forward, it can also create challenges when performers lean too heavily on spectacular moves rather than focusing on the emotional connection that drives great wrestling matches.

“I think it’s almost a curse sometimes because they’re so athletic and they rely so much on that aspect that they forget the most important aspect of what we do, and that is storytelling.

I’ve mentioned it to different people high up, and it’s like, ‘Hey, we can’t put the toothpaste back in the tube.’ But I think at some point we’re going to have to figure out a way to get it back in there because these guys, and I’m just thinking of their health, if nothing else.”

The WWE Hall of Famer also discussed the risks that come with the increasingly complex maneuvers being performed today. He noted that wrestling has always carried significant danger, but believes the pursuit of bigger crowd reactions has pushed competitors into taking even greater risks.

“I tell people this all the time, and they look at me like I’m crazy, but in any given wrestling match, at some point in that match, you’re two inches away from something really catastrophic happening.

The stuff these guys are doing to get reactions from the crowds, it just makes it exponentially more dangerous than it has to be because, after a while, people get desensitized to the crazy moves.”

Using high-risk aerial spots as an example, Undertaker pointed out that fans eventually become accustomed to seeing moves that once seemed impossible, creating pressure for wrestlers to continually raise the bar.

“The double backflip off the top rope onto the floor, I’ve seen it done a couple times. Now what do you have for me? So you have to continue to push the envelope. Okay, what am I going to have to do to get a reaction?”

Despite his concerns, Undertaker acknowledged that the current wrestling landscape is thriving and that today's performers are succeeding in front of larger audiences than ever. However, he questioned whether the demanding style many wrestlers employ today will allow them to enjoy the same career longevity that previous generations experienced.

“Whereas our era, and it’s hard to argue with them because, look, business is great. It’s their era. It is what it is.

But just being there through the years and knowing what it does to your body, it’s like, man, you’re not going to have careers like we had. You’re going to burn out. You’re going to get hurt.”