Cody Rhodes Reveals How DDP Helped Fuel His Post WWE Success

Cody Rhodes has revealed just how much support he received during his years away from WWE, crediting a close family friend with providing what he estimates was millions of dollars worth of production assistance at no cost.

Speaking on the latest episode of his "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, Rhodes welcomed WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page as a guest. During their discussion, Rhodes reflected on his journey outside WWE, including his time on the independent wrestling scene and in AEW, and highlighted the major role Page and his business partner Steve Yu played in helping him build his brand.

Rhodes explained that the resources provided by Page's production team at Comeback Studios were instrumental in his success during that period, noting that the value of the work amounted to millions of dollars.

"My time away from WWE and my time starting anything on my own is heavily reliant on millions of dollars, and I am not exaggerating, millions of dollars of production that was given to me for free by Steve Yu and yourself and your wonderful team there," Rhodes said. "To the point now where WWE knows, and I don't know if this is a good thing or a bad thing, WWE knows in a pinch if they need me to do an interview, in a pinch if they need me via Zoom, if they need me to film something, if they need a place, a studio, that's where they go."

Based in Smyrna, Georgia, Comeback Studios operates alongside DDP Yoga and has produced a variety of documentary-style projects. Yu is also known for directing the acclaimed 2015 documentary "The Resurrection of Jake the Snake."

Meanwhile, DDP could potentially be heading back to WWE television. Recent reports have indicated that WWE officials have discussed bringing the Hall of Famer in for a special appearance, though any role is expected to be a one-time cameo rather than a long-term involvement.

As for Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion is preparing for a major title defense this Friday on SmackDown when he faces Gunther. The bout will feature Sami Zayn as the special guest referee.