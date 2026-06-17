Tommy Dreamer Announces Departure From TNA Wrestling

Tommy Dreamer has officially ended his long-running association with TNA Wrestling, announcing that he and the company have mutually agreed to go their separate ways.

During Wednesday's episode of Busted Open Radio, an emotional Dreamer confirmed the news, explaining that the decision was made amicably and without any hard feelings between the two sides.

Dreamer has been a key figure behind the scenes and on screen in TNA throughout the Anthem era. Over the past decade, he has worn many hats within the organization, serving as a producer, wrestler, creative team member, and talent relations representative. Since joining the company in multiple capacities, he has been heavily involved in helping shape the promotion's direction.

Addressing the departure, Dreamer stressed that there is no animosity involved and described the split as simply the right move at this stage.

"There’s no issues, there’s no malice. At this time, we just need to take a break, and I want to thank everybody for watching the show and supporting me. I’ll be okay. It’s just the way it has to be right now."

The wrestling veteran also expressed gratitude to Anthem and everyone at TNA for the opportunities he received during his tenure.

Dreamer now joins a growing list of names who have recently exited the company, with Steve Maclin, Tessa Blanchard, Myla Grace, and Dani Luna among those who have also moved on from TNA in recent months.