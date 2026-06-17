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Jelly Roll Files For Divorce From Bunnie XO After Nearly A Decade Together

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2026
Jelly Roll Files For Divorce From Bunnie XO After Nearly A Decade Together

Music star Jelly Roll has filed for divorce from Bunnie XO, according to court records obtained by TMZ.

The filing was submitted in Tennessee in May, with sources describing the split as a mutual decision and emphasizing that the matter remains a private family issue.

Documents reportedly show that Jelly Roll cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. The petition was filed on May 18, while the couple's official separation date was listed as May 9. TMZ also reported that a moving truck was seen outside the pair's Tennessee residence during the separation process.

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO have been together for close to a decade. The two first crossed paths in 2015 before Jelly Roll achieved mainstream fame, and they began dating the following year. They went on to marry in August 2016.

Their relationship faced an unexpected obstacle shortly before their wedding. Reports indicate that just a week before the ceremony, Jelly Roll welcomed a son with another woman.

Neither Jelly Roll nor Bunnie XO has publicly addressed the divorce filing beyond comments attributed to sources familiar with the situation.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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