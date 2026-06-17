George Barrios Reveals Surprising Reality Of Working With Vince McMahon

Former WWE executive George Barrios says the version of Vince McMahon many people saw in public was very different from the man he worked alongside behind the scenes.

Speaking on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Barrios reflected on his first impressions of McMahon and admitted they quickly changed after joining WWE in 2008. While many viewed McMahon as a larger than life, outspoken personality, Barrios said the WWE boss was far more reserved in private.

"I met Vince, and I had my own perception that he was a loud, extroverted guy with strong opinions. In the 12 years I was with him, I saw it that very first day, a very quiet guy, more stoic, introverted," Barrios said. "Very different than me. The hardest part of working with Vince, and it's not what people expect, is the communication. He's just a quiet, introverted guy."

Barrios spent more than a decade with WWE, serving as both Chief Financial Officer and later Co-President. During that period, he played a key role in helping expand WWE into a global entertainment powerhouse and was heavily involved in the company's business growth and media strategy.

His tenure with WWE came to an end in January 2020, but he later returned to the company's orbit when he joined the TKO Group Holdings board of directors in December 2022.

Barrios recently chronicled his career journey and experiences within WWE in his memoir, Sometimes Wrong but Never in Doubt: How a Cuban Kid from Queens Transformed WWE, which details his role in helping shape WWE's evolution into an international brand.