Val Venis Sparks Backlash With Michelle Obama Comments

Former WWE star Val Venis has weighed in on the recent controversy involving former First Lady Michelle Obama, taking a stance directly opposed to WWE Hall of Famer Titus O'Neil.

The debate began following UFC Freedom 250, where fighter Josh Hokit defeated Derrick Lewis and sparked controversy with comments directed at Michelle Obama during his post-fight interview. UFC President Dana White later distanced himself from the remarks, while Titus O'Neil took to Instagram to defend Obama and call for greater respect and decency in public discourse.

Venis then joined the discussion on social media after responding to a video that allegedly showed former President Barack Obama referring to Michelle Obama as "Michael" during a past appearance. Using the clip as the basis for his response, Venis repeated a long-standing conspiracy theory that has circulated online for years without evidence.

"Barack Obama is married to a man."

While Titus O'Neil praised Michelle Obama as a "first class human being," Venis took a sharply different position. He did not offer any evidence to support the claim, and allegations regarding Michelle Obama's gender have repeatedly been debunked and remain unsubstantiated.

The exchange further intensified an already heated debate. Titus had previously condemned the rhetoric aimed at Michelle Obama, arguing that hatred and bigotry only create division. Dana White also reportedly rejected Hokit's remarks, describing such claims as "nasty and false."

What began as a controversial post-fight comment has now spread beyond the MMA world and into wrestling circles, with prominent figures publicly taking opposing sides. As reactions continue to pour in across social media, the discussion shows no signs of slowing down.