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WWE Raw Holds Steady In U.S. Rankings As New Viewership Data Emerges

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2026
WWE Raw Holds Steady In U.S. Rankings As New Viewership Data Emerges

WWE Raw saw only a slight change in viewership for its June 8, 2026 episode, according to the latest streaming figures released by Tudum.

The episode generated 2.4 million global views, placing Raw at No. 6 worldwide and No. 8 in the United States for the week. While the show climbed three spots in the global rankings from No. 9 to No. 6, its U.S. position remained unchanged at No. 8.

Despite the rise in the global chart, viewership was marginally lower than the previous week's June 1 edition, which drew 2.5 million views. That represents a decline of approximately 4 percent week over week.

Looking at the year-over-year comparison, Raw showed notable improvement in both rankings categories. During the same week in 2025, the program did not place in either the global or U.S. Top 10 rankings. This year, it secured the No. 6 position worldwide and No. 8 in the United States, highlighting a stronger performance compared to the same period last year.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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