Gail Kim Denies Claims She Pushed For Tessa Blanchard’s TNA Return

Gail Kim has pushed back on claims that she was a driving force behind bringing Tessa Blanchard back to TNA, making it clear she was involved in the process because of her role, not because she personally championed the move.

Blanchard recently exited TNA once again after reports suggested her departure stemmed from conflicting business relationships. With TNA aligned with WWE and WWE working alongside AAA, Blanchard's ongoing commitments to CMLL created complications due to the long-standing rivalry between the two Mexican promotions. Ultimately, Blanchard opted to continue with CMLL, ending her latest run with TNA.

Following the news, online debate resurfaced regarding TNA's decision to re-sign Blanchard despite the controversy that surrounded her previous departure from the company. One fan singled out Gail Kim, accusing her of strongly backing Blanchard's return while overlooking past allegations against her.

"Good, and I still give Gail Kim the side eye for advocating for her so hard to her come back, all because her racism and bullying weren’t towards anyone Asians cause that’s clearly the only time she cares."

Kim quickly responded and rejected the accusation, stating that she never campaigned for Blanchard to return.

"Wrong. I never advocated for her. I just didn’t fight giving her a second chance to everyone who wanted to bring her in. Not every decision around the KO division was made by me just so everyone is clear on that. I was TR and a producer. I never did creative either. Don’t speak on matters you actually don’t know anything about."

She later expanded on her comments, stressing that carrying out responsibilities tied to her Talent Relations position should not be mistaken for actively supporting the decision.

"Being part of a process bc it was my job is different from advocating hard."

Kim's response was aimed at correcting what she sees as a false narrative. While she acknowledged being involved in discussions due to her Talent Relations and producer duties, she emphasized that she was not responsible for creative decisions and was not the person leading the charge to bring Blanchard back.

Although Blanchard's second stint with TNA has already come to an end, discussion surrounding her return continues to generate strong reactions among fans. Kim, however, has made it clear she does not believe she should be held responsible for a decision she says she never pushed for in the first place.