Does LA Knight Have ‘Heat’ With WWE Management?

LA Knight remains one of WWE’s most popular stars, but two former wrestling personalities believe his current position on television raises questions about how the company truly views him.

Speaking on Behind The Turnbuckle Studios, former WWE announcer Jonathan Coachman and co-host JD discussed Knight’s recent role in the Bloodline storyline and argued that "The Megastar" appears to be lacking any clear direction.

JD admitted he is struggling to see where Knight fits into the bigger picture. He pointed to Knight’s interactions with Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, noting that his body language and delivery come across as genuine rather than scripted, giving the impression that his frustration is real.

“I feel like there’s real feelings there from LA Knight, specifically when he speaks his body language. I’m paying close attention to what he does in the ring, how he interacts with both Jimmy and Jey. Coach, you legitimately see a real-life frustration from LA Knight in everything he does and everything he says, which makes the television better because he genuinely feels what he says,” JD said.

JD also questioned what WWE's long-term plan is for Knight. He argued that potential programs with Jacob Fatu, Jey Uso, or even Roman Reigns do not appear likely to elevate him.

“I don’t know what the end goal is with LA Knight. If he wrestles Jacob Fatu, it’s not going to end well. If he wrestles Jey Uso, it’s not going to end well, if he wrestles Roman Reigns, which he’s never going to, it’s not going to end well,” JD said.

He went on to suggest that when Knight’s WWE contract eventually comes up, he may be better off exploring opportunities elsewhere and returning to the independent scene as Eli Drake, rather than remaining tied to the Bloodline story in a secondary role.

Coachman largely agreed and suggested there could be backstage issues affecting Knight’s push. He referenced Knight taking the fall in a recent Fatal Four-Way match and questioned why someone who continues to receive strong crowd reactions would be put in that position.

“For whatever reason, he’s got heat with the office, as we like to say, and they know they need to use him. They need him on the mic, but they don’t want to have him get over. And this is the result of that,” Coachman said.

Coachman also pointed to Knight’s age as a possible factor in WWE’s decision-making, arguing that time may be running short for a major main event run.

“If I was LA Knight, I would be beyond pissed because he’s also 44 years old now and he doesn’t have five or 10 years to get back in the good graces. His time’s over. And you’re right. He’s got to walk because he can make a lot of money in the next two to three years,” Coachman added.

Closing out the discussion, JD maintained that Knight is being wasted in a storyline that does little to advance his career. Instead, he argued that the former United States Champion would be better served chasing singles gold and being featured in championship programs, particularly around the Intercontinental.