Jack Perry Reportedly Nearing End Of AEW Contract Amid New Deal Talks

Jack Perry could soon be putting pen to paper on a new AEW contract.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, Perry's current AEW deal is close to expiring, and negotiations are underway for a new agreement. While nothing has been finalized, Alvarez indicated he expects Perry to remain with the company.

Perry has been part of AEW since its launch in 2019 and is a former AEW National Champion and TNT Champion. His latest appearance came on the May 27 edition of Dynamite, where he was defeated by Mark Davis in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Earlier that month, Davis also ended Perry's National Championship reign during the Fairway to Hell special on May 9.

Discussing Perry's future, Alvarez revealed:

"Jack Perry is negotiating a deal. His deal is up, I was told, at any moment, and he had not yet signed as of yesterday. I presume he will re-sign, but I suppose anything is possible."

Alvarez also shared his thoughts on whether Perry would be a good fit in WWE, expressing doubts that the company would heavily feature him if he made the jump.

"I don't know that he would do well in WWE. He would be one of the guys that I would say, like a Darby Allin, where it was kind of... I would probably say not the best idea. Danhausen was a good idea, but not necessarily Jack Perry. I just don't see them pushing him."

He dismissed any suggestion that Perry's backstage history with CM Punk would impact WWE's interest.

"It's got nothing to do with Punk. I mean, whatever that would be. I don't think Punk would have the power to ruin him or anything like that. He's just not their style at all. The weight, all the flying, the high spots, and everything like that."

With his contract reportedly nearing expiration, Perry's next move is a situation worth watching, even if AEW remains the most likely destination.