Stevie Richards Weighs In On CM Punk Steroid Rumors

CM Punk’s recent physical transformation has sparked plenty of discussion online, and former WWE star Stevie Richards has now shared his thoughts on the speculation surrounding it.

Speaking on The Stevie Richards Show alongside co-host James Romero, Richards addressed the rumors that surfaced after fan-captured footage showed Punk looking noticeably more muscular during his time away from WWE television. Punk has been absent from WWE programming since dropping the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42.

Richards admitted his first reaction to the viral image was skepticism, believing it may have been altered or even AI-generated. While he acknowledged the conversation surrounding Punk’s appearance, he made it clear he was not accusing him of using performance-enhancing drugs.

"Everybody has a choice: live the life you want to live," Richards said, echoing comments previously made by Ryback, who publicly defended Punk against the speculation.

Ryback recently addressed the rumors on X, arguing that nobody truly knows what Punk may or may not be doing outside of Punk himself and any medical professionals involved. He suggested the change in physique could easily be the result of improved training, nutrition, recovery, sleep, and consistency. Ryback also noted that even if hormone replacement therapy or testosterone treatment were involved, there should be no stigma attached to medically supervised treatment, adding that he does not believe Punk is abusing steroids.

Richards and Romero also discussed comments from Ryan Nemeth, who appeared to reference Punk in a social media post mocking straight-edge wrestlers who claim nothing enters their bodies "except PEDs." While Punk was not named directly, many interpreted the remark as a jab at the former WWE Champion amid their ongoing issues stemming from Nemeth's AEW tenure and subsequent legal dispute.

Using the debate as a broader talking point, Richards noted that wrestlers are frequently questioned about steroid use but rarely about human growth hormone, which he said has historically been more difficult and expensive to test for. He added that some wrestlers' defensive reactions to such questions can sometimes fuel even more speculation.

Richards also opened up about his own experience, revealing he once explored the possibility of testosterone replacement therapy after learning his levels were lower than expected. However, he ultimately decided against it, citing both his dislike of needles and concerns about how the body adapts to outside hormone supplementation.

He stressed the difference between medically supervised treatments and performance enhancement, pointing out that professional wrestling and Hollywood place a significant emphasis on appearance that differs from traditional competitive sports.

Despite the online chatter, Richards said his concern comes from a place of genuine care.

"I generally care about his health," Richards said, while noting that the long-term effects of various substances are still not fully understood.

Romero closed out the discussion by reiterating the central point of the debate: nobody outside of Punk truly knows the answer and, as he put it, "if he is doing something, who cares?"