WWE Reportedly Facing Significant Visa Issues Affecting Talent

WWE is reportedly facing its own immigration-related challenges, with talent visa issues becoming a growing concern behind the scenes.

According to Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer, WWE is currently dealing with what he described as "significant visa issues." While few details have emerged, the situation is said to be serious enough to impact the company. At this stage, there is no word on which performers may be affected or how the matter could influence future programming.

Visa complications have become an increasingly common obstacle across the wrestling industry in recent years, often preventing international talent from appearing at scheduled events or forcing promotions to adjust creative plans.

The report comes after similar concerns surfaced within WWE-owned AAA. Earlier this year, uncertainty surrounding visa approvals reportedly delayed the announcement of a venue for the first night of Triplemania 34. Those concerns have since been resolved, with AAA confirming that Night One will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada on September 11, followed by Night Two in Mexico City on September 13.

WWE is not the only promotion currently navigating these challenges. AEW has also been impacted, with both Komander and The Beast Mortos unable to wrestle in the United States due to visa-related issues.

As a result, the pair have remained active in Mexico through CMLL. Mortos and Sammy Guevara, who currently hold the ROH World Tag Team Championships, recently defended their titles at Arena Mexico on June 12, successfully retaining against Los Villanos after Tony Khan indicated the championships could be defended outside the United States while visa matters are resolved.

Komander has likewise continued competing regularly in CMLL, taking part in a string of singles matches since early June against opponents including Soberano Jr., Ángel de Oro, Volador Jr., Neón, and Capitán Suicida.