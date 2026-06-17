Dark Side Of The Ring’s TNA Documentary Was Initially Designed As A Six Part Project

Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 is set to kick off with an ambitious three part examination of TNA Wrestling's turbulent history through the eyes of co founder Jeff Jarrett. Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, series co creator Evan Husney shared new details about what viewers can expect from the expanded documentary event.

According to Husney, the series goes far beyond a simple profile of Jarrett. Instead, it chronicles the creation of TNA in the aftermath of WCW's collapse, exploring the company's highs and lows, financial struggles, backstage controversies, and the personal hardships that shaped its journey over more than two decades.

Husney warned fans to expect an emotional ride.

"So many people break down and they cry," Husney said. "This is a very emotional story that I don't think people are going to be prepared" for.

The scope of the project eventually outgrew its original plans. Husney revealed the team pushed hard to secure a third episode so the story could be told properly.

"We kind of went to the network, begging and pleading for that third hour, so we could let the story breathe a little bit more," he explained.

The original concept was even larger.

"Originally it was going to be six parts," Husney said. "More as a standalone thing. It was going to be the six sides of TNA, is what we were going to call it."

He added that the team hoped to continue the style of deep dive storytelling established by their Who Killed WCW? series.

"The idea was to continue in that tradition and do TNA as the next sort of deep dive exploration that we would have done on its own, and then maybe we could have done ECW... But for whatever reason, Vice didn't want to do that."

The final chapter of the TNA story reportedly focuses heavily on Jarrett's battle with addiction while also examining the controversial Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff era.

The documentary features interviews with several key figures from TNA's history, including Karen Jarrett, Scott Steiner, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, James Mitchell, Awesome Kong, Eric Bischoff, David Sahadi, Vince Russo, and Jim Cornette. Karen Jarrett also discusses the real life events that inspired one of TNA's most talked about storylines. Former TNA President Dixie Carter declined to participate, leaving her role in the company's history to be discussed by others.

Cornette noted that the series highlights Jarrett's perseverance through countless challenges, from financial instability and ownership disputes to deeply personal losses. Among those tragedies were the death of Jarrett's first wife Jill from cancer, his fractured relationship with father Jerry Jarrett, and the loss of close friend Owen Hart.

Beyond the TNA trilogy, Season 7 will spotlight several other wrestling stories, including the infamous Samoa Joe vs. Necro Butcher independent wrestling clash, the career of Big Boss Man, the rise and fall of The Renegade, the life of Paul Orndorff, Missy Hyatt, and Zach Gowen.

Dark Side of the Ring Season 7 premieres on July 7 on Vice TV, with the first two parts of the Jeff Jarrett and TNA documentary airing back to back. The concluding chapter will air a week later, with new episodes following weekly.