The Boogeyman Reveals Scrapped Donald Trump WrestleMania 23 Segment

WWE Hall of Famer The Boogeyman has shared a behind the scenes story from his memorable WrestleMania 23 segment involving Donald Trump, revealing that part of the skit was removed because Trump did not want to appear intimidated by the character.

Years before entering politics, Trump was heavily involved in WWE programming, particularly during the Battle of the Billionaires rivalry with Vince McMahon. The feud culminated at WrestleMania 23, where Bobby Lashley represented Trump and defeated Umaga, who was fighting on McMahon’s behalf. Following the loss, McMahon had his head shaved in front of a packed stadium.

One of the more entertaining moments during the build to the event featured Trump backstage with then Miss USA Tara Conner. During the segment, The Boogeyman suddenly emerged from behind a couch, causing Conner to flee the scene.

Speaking with Going Ringside, Marty Wright explained that the original version of the segment played out differently, but Trump was not interested in reacting fearfully to The Boogeyman.

“He and Vince are friends, as you know. But I got to tell you, in that segment, when I come up from behind the couch … he didn’t want to be frightened,” Wright said. “So he’s talking about how this place is a circus. True enough. But he didn’t want to sell my character.”

Wright went on to reveal that an additional exchange was filmed but never aired.

“So he said, ‘go make me a sandwich,’ and, you know, you see me walk off screen, but then I came back and I grabbed him by the collar and I said, ‘how about a worm sandwich?'” Wright recalled. “They cut that. They cut it because he did not want to show fear.”

According to Wright, allowing Trump to remain unfazed created issues for the presentation of The Boogeyman character, whose gimmick relied heavily on frightening everyone he encountered.

“I got somewhat in trouble for that … because I allowed him to not show fearfulness, which almost kills the character,” he said. Despite that, Wright still remembers the experience positively, noting, “I was very fortunate. I can say that I actually met the president before he was president.”

The edited version that ultimately aired showed Trump casually dismissing The Boogeyman by ordering him to get food while continuing a phone conversation, showing no concern over the bizarre interruption.