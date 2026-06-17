Ava Johnson Explains Why She Chose To Leave WWE

Ava Johnson has spoken candidly about her departure from WWE, explaining that the decision was the result of several factors that had been building over time rather than one specific incident.

During an appearance on The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi, the former NXT General Manager reflected on her choice to move on from the company after spending several years under the WWE banner.

“There wasn’t one particular thing, unfortunately. It was like a lot of things and something that had been on my mind for a while,” Johnson said. “I am so grateful for my time at WWE. I wouldn’t change it for the world. I got to live out the dream. But I think it was just time for something new. It was time for something different. I don’t regret leaving and I’m really happy now.”

Johnson officially announced her departure on January 30 after deciding not to sign a new contract with WWE. Her final appearance came during the January 27 episode of NXT, bringing an end to a six-year run with the promotion.

As a fourth-generation wrestling personality and the daughter of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Ava first appeared in NXT as an on-screen talent before transitioning into a leadership role. In January 2024, she was appointed NXT General Manager, becoming a key authority figure on the brand.

Reports following her exit suggested WWE made a strong effort to retain her services, including offering an improved contract with increased compensation. Despite that offer, Johnson opted to pursue a new chapter outside the company.

Following the announcement of her departure, WWE issued a statement thanking Johnson for her contributions and recognizing her work during her time with the organization.