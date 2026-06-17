Tessa Blanchard Reportedly Granted Release From TNA Wrestling

Tessa Blanchard’s latest run with TNA Wrestling has come to an end.

According to a report from Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp, Blanchard has officially departed the promotion after reportedly requesting her release. Sources close to the former world champion indicated that TNA granted the request, though no explanation for her exit has been disclosed.

Blanchard returned to TNA in December 2024, marking her first appearance with the company since her highly publicized departure four years earlier. The second-generation star, and daughter of wrestling veteran Tully Blanchard, cemented her place in company history in January 2020 when she defeated Sami Callihan at Hard to Kill to capture the Impact World Championship. The victory made her the first woman ever to hold the promotion’s top men's title. She also enjoyed a reign as Knockouts Champion during her career.

Her initial tenure with the company ended in June 2020 when TNA stripped her of the world championship and terminated her contract. The departure followed accusations from several wrestlers involving bullying and racism, including claims that she used a racial slur. Blanchard consistently denied those allegations.

When she returned in late 2024, the decision reportedly generated mixed opinions behind the scenes, with some talent expressing concerns about her comeback.

Throughout 2025 and into 2026, Blanchard appeared periodically on TNA programming while also competing for CMLL in Mexico. Fightful's report noted that her status with CMLL remains unchanged despite her exit from TNA.