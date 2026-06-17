Kris Statlander Reveals Blood & Guts Scars Are Now Permanent Tattoos

Former AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander has found a unique way to commemorate one of the most brutal moments of her career, turning the scars she suffered during AEW’s historic Women’s Blood & Guts match into permanent body art.

Statlander competed in the first-ever Women’s Blood & Guts match in November 2025, enduring significant punishment during the chaotic encounter. One of the most memorable moments saw her take a painful bump onto a bed of nails, leaving visible scars on her back.

Speaking with Daily Star, Statlander revealed that she decided to have those scars tattooed in red so they would always remain visible as a reminder of what she went through.

“My scars that I got from taking the bed of nails at Blood & Guts, I got those scars tattooed on my back in red so they always look fresh,” Statlander said. “Everytime I go to the medical room to get my back worked on or something, they see my [tattoo], they always think it’s a fresh cut and they’re like, ‘I can’t work on your back.’ Then they’re like, ‘Oh, wait, no, it’s a tattoo.’”

The groundbreaking Women’s Blood & Guts match featured Triangle of Madness, consisting of Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Thekla, alongside Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, and Mercedes Moné, defeating the team of Jamie Hayter, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Toni Storm, and Mina Shirakawa.

The match was widely praised for its intensity and physicality, though it came at a cost, with several competitors reportedly leaving the event dealing with injuries sustained during the violent contest. For Statlander, however, the lasting marks from the match have now become a permanent symbol of one of the toughest battles of her wrestling career.