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Zack Sabre Jr. Confirmed For RevPro’s Biggest Wembley Show Ever

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 17, 2026
Zack Sabre Jr. Confirmed For RevPro’s Biggest Wembley Show Ever

Zack Sabre Jr. is officially set to return to Revolution Pro Wrestling later this summer as part of the promotion's biggest event of the year.

RevPro announced via social media that the former Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion will compete at the RevPro 14 Year Anniversary show on August 29, 2026, taking place at London's OVO Arena Wembley.

In the announcement, the promotion highlighted Sabre Jr.'s long-standing history with RevPro and confirmed that his entrance will feature a special live performance.

“ZACK SABRE JR is on the road to Wembley!! It’s official. He was there on day one and this August ZSJ returns for our BIGGEST SHOW EVER as we celebrate 14 years of Pro Wrestling At Its Best at OVO Arena Wembley on Saturday August 29th… and he will be entering in style.”

Adding to the occasion, Mass Line will perform Sabre Jr.'s entrance theme, “Young Punks,” live as he makes his way to the ring. His opponent for the event has not yet been announced.

A four-time RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion, Sabre Jr. has not wrestled for the promotion since its 13 Year Anniversary event, where he picked up a victory over Zozaya.

Before returning to RevPro, Sabre Jr. has another major match on the horizon, as he is scheduled to face Kenny Omega at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 28


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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