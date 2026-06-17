WWE NXT Reveals Great American Bash Tailgate Plans, Naraku Update And House Show Additions

Several developments were highlighted during this week’s episode of WWE NXT, including a tense confrontation between NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and challenger Naraku ahead of their upcoming title clash at The Great American Bash.

The two met face-to-face during the broadcast, where D’Angelo referenced Naraku’s history without directly mentioning his time in NJPW or House of Torture. D’Angelo pointed out that Naraku captured Japan’s top championship with the assistance of a faction and challenged him to face him alone when they meet at The Great American Bash.

After signing the contract for their championship match, D’Angelo handed it over to Naraku. However, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion chose not to sign immediately, instead stating that he would return the contract with his signature next week.

As D’Angelo exited the ring, Naraku delivered one final warning to the champion, telling him, “Evil is coming.”

Elsewhere on the show, WWE announced plans for a special tailgate and watch party outside the WWE Performance Center on June 28, the same day as The Great American Bash. The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. ET and will give fans an opportunity to gather before the premium event gets underway.

In addition, several main roster stars are set to appear on NXT live events this weekend. WWE revealed that Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Grayson Waller will be part of the upcoming house show loop, which includes stops in Pikeville, Kentucky on June 18, Corbin, Kentucky on June 19, and Evansville, Indiana on June 20.