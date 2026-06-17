Three New Matches Officially Added To WWE NXT Great American Bash

Three more matches have been made official for WWE NXT Great American Bash, further rounding out the card for the June 28 premium live event.

On Tuesday's NXT, Tavion Heights secured a major victory over Jackson Drake to earn a shot at the NXT North American Championship. The match saw members of Vanity Project attempt to tip the scales in Drake's favor, but reigning champion Myles Borne rushed to ringside to even the odds and help fend off the interference. With the distraction neutralized, Heights capitalized by planting Drake with a belly-to-belly suplex to score the decisive pinfall.

Following the match, Borne showed support by raising Heights' hand in victory. However, Heights appeared far from appreciative, making it clear he did not want or need Borne's assistance. The tense exchange added another layer of intrigue ahead of their championship showdown.

Elsewhere, a grudge match between Dion Lennox and Saquon Shugars was officially announced. The rivalry has been brewing since Lennox and the rest of DarkState betrayed their former allies. Since then, Shugars has repeatedly targeted the group, seeking payback for the betrayal and setting the stage for a heated confrontation at Great American Bash.

The WWE Women's Speed Championship will also be defended at the event. Wren Sinclair is set to put her title on the line against either Izzi Dame or Arianna Grace, with the challenger to be determined next week.

Updated WWE NXT Great American Bash Card (June 28)

• NXT Championship: Tony D'Angelo vs. Naraku

• NXT Women's Championship: Lola Vice vs. Kendal Grey

• NXT North American Championship: Myles Borne vs. Tavion Heights

• WWE Women's Speed Championship: Wren Sinclair vs. Izzi Dame or Arianna Grace

• Saquon Shugars vs. Dion Lennox