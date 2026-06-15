Possible SPOILER On WWE's Planned Queen Of The Ring Winner

IYO SKY appears to be emerging as the frontrunner to win WWE's 2026 Queen of the Ring tournament, at least based on the latest backstage chatter.

During a recent Q&A session, WrestleVotes was asked which competitor is currently viewed as the most likely winner of the tournament. While they stopped short of calling it a done deal, the name that continues to come up in conversations is IYO SKY.

"We don’t have an absolute, direct answer to say for certain, but IYO SKY is very likely, just from the people that we have talked to."

The tournament field has now been narrowed to four of WWE's top female stars. SKY is scheduled to meet Raquel Rodriguez on tonight's episode of Raw, while the other semifinal will see Liv Morgan go one-on-one with Charlotte Flair for a place in the finals.

Morgan punched her ticket to the semifinals after coming out on top in a chaotic Fatal Four-Way Match against Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, and Chelsea Green on Raw in Paris. Over on SmackDown, Flair secured her own semifinal spot by winning a Fatal Four-Way Match against a stacked field of opponents.

Although WWE still has several strong directions it could take, the buzz surrounding SKY continues to grow. If the current momentum behind her remains strong, she could find herself crowned Queen of the Ring at Night of Champions, putting her in prime position for another championship opportunity.

With the finals rapidly approaching, all eyes will be on whether SKY can live up to the expectations and turn the backstage speculation into reality.