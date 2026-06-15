Titus O’Neil Speaks Out After Michelle Obama Targeted By UFC Fighter Remarks

WWE ambassador Titus O’Neil has publicly defended former First Lady Michelle Obama following controversial comments made during UFC's Freedom 250 event at the White House.

The controversy began after UFC heavyweight Josh Hokit defeated Derrick Lewis on Sunday night and used part of his post-fight interview to claim that Michelle Obama was a "man." The remark quickly sparked backlash and widespread media coverage. UFC President Dana White later condemned the statement, describing it as both false and inappropriate.

Taking to Instagram, O’Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard, shared a lengthy message expressing support for Michelle and Barack Obama while urging people to show greater respect and compassion toward others. He emphasized that his comments were not politically motivated but instead focused on the importance of treating people with dignity.

O’Neil wrote:

"No matter How long it’s been since @michelleobama and @barackobama left the White House it’s clear as day that they did enough while in office to keep their names relevant for those that have the behavior pattern of a 4/5 year child. This is definitely not a political post. It’s more about being a decent human being and while I may not agree with everything that all politicians, including the Obama’s allowed, I can’t deny the fact that they held the positions with Grace and class and still remain the classy people that they showed the world that they could be while in office and while they serve as civilians.

I can’t pin this type of behavior on one person, but what I can pin this type of behavior on is an entitled & privileged mindset that some people can say and do whatever they want to certain people and not have consequences because in America, they never have consequences. Let’s be better people. Let’s be better human beings. You wanna make the country great again start doing sh*t for this country That is actually great for everyone!!! that goes for what you do locally in your community throughout your states and throughout this country.

This country definitely is a beautiful place when we allow it to be for everyone. Hatred, bigotry and racism have never been things that unite us. DECENCY, Love of fellow human beings and Good life choices should be the barometer to start. If you think about the history of this country that somehow someway is trying to be erased in some areas and arenas think about the fact that we would not have had to have a civil rights movement or women’s rights movement or lesbian, gay rights movement or any other movement if we truly were operating as one nation under God. God is LOVE no matter what your religious beliefs are. Whatever God you serve should lead you to be a better human being!! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely, Thaddeus M. Bullard.

P.S. MICHELLE OBAMA IS A FIRST CLASS HUMAN BEING in my eyes and my experiences with her I Love you and I appreciate you @michelleobama"

The Freedom 250 event also featured several prominent WWE figures in attendance, including WWE President Nick Khan, Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, and World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns. The show represented another major crossover moment for TKO Group Holdings, which oversees both WWE and UFC.

Although O’Neil has not stepped into a WWE ring since 2020, he previously stated that he would consider a return if the opportunity arose. For now, he continues to focus on his work as a WWE ambassador and his extensive charitable efforts throughout the Tampa, Florida community.