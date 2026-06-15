Big E Announces New Memoir Chronicling Mental Health And WWE Success

Big E Set To Release Candid Memoir Exploring Wrestling Success And Mental Health Journey

Former WWE Champion Big E is preparing to share his life story in a deeply personal new memoir scheduled for release in 2027.

The book, titled How I Got Over: Healing from Depression and Psychosis to Find Joy In and Out of the Ring, is currently listed for a February 2, 2027 release through BenBella Books. The memoir will chronicle Big E's rise to becoming one of WWE's most beloved stars while also detailing the mental health challenges he battled away from the spotlight.

According to the book's description, Big E, whose real name is Ettore Ewen, opens up about a lifelong struggle with depression, body image issues, and psychosis. The memoir traces his journey from a difficult childhood in Florida through his football career at the University of Iowa and eventually into the world of professional wrestling.

The description notes that Ewen faced mental health struggles from a young age, dealing with depressive thoughts and personal insecurities long before finding success. As he pursued football and later wrestling, those challenges intensified, leading to severe hallucinations and ongoing battles with his mental health even while achieving major career milestones.

The book will also explore his path to becoming only the fourth Black WWE Champion in company history and his role as a founding member of The New Day, one of WWE's most successful and influential factions. Alongside stories from his wrestling career, readers can expect insight into the injuries, setbacks, and personal obstacles he encountered throughout his life.

The memoir is described as an honest and hopeful account of resilience, focusing on the importance of community, self-acceptance, and perseverance through difficult circumstances.

In addition to the upcoming release, Big E is scheduled to deliver a TEDx Talk titled "How I Got Over" this August in Davenport, Iowa, further expanding on themes connected to the book.

While Big E remains a popular figure among wrestling fans, his in-ring future appears closed. After suffering a broken neck in 2022, he revealed earlier this year that he considers himself retired from active competition. Although he says he feels well physically and mentally, doctors have advised against a return due to concerns surrounding his neck's recovery.

Despite stepping away from wrestling, Big E continues to be involved with WWE through various broadcasting appearances, including premium live event pre-shows and post-shows. Following the departures of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods earlier this year, he is currently the final member of The New Day still associated with WWE.

For now, Big E appears content with his current role, which allows him greater flexibility to pursue projects outside wrestling. Among those ventures is his work with data analytics company SumerSports, where he has hosted content related to the NFL Draft while continuing to expand his media presence beyond WWE.