Drew McIntyre Lands Role In New Hollywood Film The Last Druid

Drew McIntyre is continuing to expand his acting resume, with the WWE star landing a role in another major film project.

According to reports, McIntyre has joined the cast of The Last Druid, an upcoming movie directed by William Eubank. The film will feature Academy Award winner Russell Crowe, alongside Tennyson Crowe, Pablo Derqui, and Stacy Clausen. Production is already underway in Spain.

The story centers on a Druid who is discovered by a Roman Emperor and forced into a dangerous mission to protect the people living under the Empire's rule. Russell Crowe is set to portray a Celtic Elder who helps guide the young Druid throughout his journey.

The role represents McIntyre's latest step into Hollywood following his involvement in Amazon MGM's upcoming Highlander reboot, which stars Henry Cavill. McIntyre has spoken openly in recent years about his ambitions beyond wrestling, and his growing list of film credits suggests those plans are becoming a reality.

As for his WWE future, McIntyre has not been seen since WrestleMania, where he was defeated by Jacob Fatu in a brutal Unsanctioned Match. Following that victory, Fatu shifted his focus toward Roman Reigns and the World Heavyweight Championship picture, while McIntyre's attention appears to be increasingly divided between the wrestling ring and opportunities on the big screen.