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WWE Raw Set For Two Unusual Start Times In Coming Weeks

Posted By: Ben Kerin on Jun 15, 2026
WWE Raw Set For Two Unusual Start Times In Coming Weeks

WWE fans will need to adjust their schedules over the next couple of weeks, as the next two editions of Raw will air earlier than the show's usual start time.

Following tonight’s episode from Baltimore, Maryland, WWE heads overseas for Raw in London, England on June 22. Because the event will take place in the United Kingdom, Netflix will stream the show live at 2 p.m. Eastern Time.

The following week’s Raw, set for June 29 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, will also begin ahead of its normal timeslot. Netflix currently lists that episode with a 6 p.m. Eastern start time.

The earlier start on June 29 is due to WWE running a double taping at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. Alongside the live Raw broadcast, WWE will tape the July 3 edition of SmackDown in advance. The scheduling change is being made because of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

WWE is also preparing for another run of events in the United Kingdom despite recently wrapping up a European tour. The company has live events scheduled for Cardiff on June 20, Birmingham on June 21, London on June 22 and 23, and Sheffield on June 24.

London’s O2 Arena will host both Raw on June 22 and SmackDown on June 23. That SmackDown episode will also be taped ahead of time as WWE travels to Saudi Arabia for Night of Champions on June 27.

The Cardiff, Birmingham, and Sheffield events will all be non-televised live events.


If you reference any quotes from this piece, please attribute them to the original source, and kindly credit WrestlingNewsSource.com (h/t) for the transcription.



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