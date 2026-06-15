Eddie Andelman, Creator Of WWE King Of The Ring Concept, Passes Away At 89

Eddie Andelman, the Boston sports radio trailblazer whose influence stretched beyond broadcasting and into professional wrestling history, has died at the age of 89.

News of Andelman’s passing was shared Monday by his sons, Dave, Mike, and Dan. While he built his reputation as one of Boston’s most recognizable voices in sports media, wrestling fans may best remember him as the man behind the concept that eventually became WWE’s iconic King of the Ring tournament.

Andelman worked alongside Vince McMahon and WWE to launch the inaugural King of the Ring event in 1985, followed by a second tournament in 1986. Both events were staged at Sullivan Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, where Andelman owned part of the surrounding land.

Although he was never officially part of the wrestling industry, Andelman had a longstanding relationship with the McMahon family and envisioned King of the Ring as a unique charity attraction. The event was designed to raise money for children's causes, with proceeds benefiting organizations such as the Joey Fund and the Jimmy Fund, charities dedicated to helping those affected by cystic fibrosis and pediatric cancer.

Reflecting on the creation of the tournament during a 2022 appearance on The Lapsed Fan podcast, Andelman explained what inspired the idea.

“I came up with it because I like to do original things. I mean, that’s part of my blood structure,” Andelman said. “I get a kick out of doing things that nobody’s ever done before. And I thought it would be successful. Vince was into it, and the wrestlers I might add were really into it.”

According to Andelman, the first King of the Ring event generated more than $100,000 for charity. The tournament initially existed as a special live attraction before WWE later transformed the concept into one of its signature annual events. Don Muraco captured the first tournament crown in 1985, while Harley Race followed with victory in 1986.

Beyond WWE, Andelman also worked with the AWA in 1985 on a Wrestling for A Cure charity event, further demonstrating his commitment to using sports entertainment as a force for good.

His legacy in broadcasting was equally significant. A member of the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame, Andelman became synonymous with Boston sports radio through his work with WEEI, helping shape the format that would later dominate the city's sports media landscape.

Wrestling historian Dave Meltzer paid tribute to Andelman following the news.

“So sorry to hear this,” Dave Meltzer tweeted about Andelman’s passing. “I enjoyed several visits on his show over the years. I hope WWE acknowledges this as he was the person who came up with the idea of King of the Ring.”

The Andelman family also became well known throughout New England's culinary scene. Eddie's annual Hot Dog Safari fundraiser benefited the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation for many years, while his sons Dave and Dan gained popularity as the hosts of the long-running television program The Phantom Gourmet.

More than four decades after its debut, the King of the Ring concept remains a fixture in WWE programming. The modern version now features both King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, with the winners crowned at Night of Champions.

This year's tournament finals are scheduled for June 27. The men's bracket semifinals feature Oba Femi against Dominik Mysterio and Je'Von Evans taking on Jey Uso. On the women's side, IYO SKY will face Raquel Rodriguez, while Charlotte Flair squares off against Liv Morgan. The Raw matches between Femi and Mysterio, as well as SKY and Rodriguez, are set to take place tonight.