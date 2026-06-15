Man Accused Of Stalking Liv Morgan Found Not Guilty By Reason Of Insanity

A federal stalking case involving a man accused of targeting WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan has officially come to a close after a judge ruled that he was not guilty by reason of insanity.

According to court proceedings in the U.S. Middle District of Florida, Shawn Chan, a Canadian man in his 40s, was found not guilty by reason of insanity on federal stalking charges. The decision was handed down on Monday, bringing an end to a case that had been ongoing for roughly a year. Chan now faces transfer into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Had he been convicted, he could have received a prison sentence of up to five years.

The case stemmed from incidents in May 2025 when Chan allegedly traveled from Canada to Florida and went to the private residence of Liv Morgan, whose real name is Gionna Daddio. Authorities stated that Chan searched the property for a spare key and attempted to gain entry through the front door. Security footage reportedly captured him handling a long air rifle pellet gun that had been left on the home's porch.

Although he never entered the residence, Chan left behind a handwritten note claiming he had stopped by for a "friendly visit." The note also reportedly contained his contact information, including his address and phone number.

A few days later, Chan appeared at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, where security personnel recognized him from previous reports. He was subsequently taken into custody and later charged in federal court.

During the legal proceedings, mental health evaluations played a significant role in the outcome. Two psychologists concluded that Chan was unable to understand the wrongfulness of his conduct due to his mental condition. Court records indicated diagnoses of delusional disorder and adjustment disorder with depressed and anxious moods. Evaluators also noted that Chan falsely believed he had a personal relationship with Morgan and claimed the two knew each other.

Prior to the ruling, Chan waived his right to a jury trial, allowing the judge to determine the outcome of the case.

Meanwhile, Morgan remains active on WWE television as the reigning Women's World Champion. She is currently competing in the Queen of the Ring tournament and is scheduled to face Charlotte Flair in a semifinal match on this week's SmackDown. The tournament's other semifinal sees IYO SKY take on Raquel Rodriguez on Monday Night Raw.