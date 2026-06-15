AJ Lee Confirms WWE Unreal Appearance And Opens Up About Emotional WWE Return

AJ Lee has revealed that fans will be seeing more of her behind the scenes in WWE, confirming that she will be featured in a future season of Netflix's WWE Unreal while also opening up about the personal challenges she faced before making her in-ring comeback.

Speaking with Maurice Benard on State of Mind, Lee shared that she has spent much of the last eight months working with WWE as part of the Raw on Netflix era and will also appear in the next installment of WWE Unreal.

"I spent the last eight months on Monday Night Raw on Netflix," Lee said. "I am going to be doing WWE Unreal the documentary series also for Netflix."

The former Divas Champion made her long-awaited WWE return in September 2025 after more than ten years away from active competition. Returning in her hometown of Chicago alongside CM Punk, Lee immediately re-established herself as a major force in WWE, later capturing the Women's Intercontinental Championship and entering a heated rivalry with Becky Lynch that culminated at WrestleMania 42.

While Lee's WWE comeback was one of the biggest stories of the year, she indicated that fans should not expect her to be a regular fixture on weekly television moving forward. Outside of wrestling, she remains heavily involved with Scrappy Heart Productions, where she is writing and producing projects including the company's first feature film.

During the interview, Lee also reflected on the emotional hurdles she faced before deciding to step back into the spotlight. She admitted that returning to wrestling brought back memories of one of the most difficult periods of her life, despite appearing to be at the peak of her career at the time.

"A big fear was coming back to the spotlight and like wrestling again," Lee said. "My last year wrestling, I think we talked about this on the last podcast, there was so much happening in my life. You have all these eyeballs on you. It's really high-stakes and high-pressure performance. My brain was at my lowest when it seemed like I was on the top of the world, I was a champion, and all this stuff."

Lee explained that the decade she spent away from wrestling allowed her to focus on her mental and physical well-being, giving her the confidence to return under much different circumstances.

"Taking 10 years, really taking care of myself and feeling the healthiest I've ever felt, then being like, 'Okay, now go back into wrestling.' I was really scared, like, 'What's that pressure going to do?'" she said. "But I felt so proud of myself for like, 'Oh, I have the tools now.' If I can wake up anxious, or I can be anxious behind the scenes and about to go out through the curtain. But I know how to work with it. So that was like the test was this year."

Away from the ring, Lee continues to be a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and serves as an ambassador for the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Her upcoming WWE Unreal appearance is expected to give fans a closer look at both her return journey and WWE's creative process behind the scenes.

WWE Unreal debuted on Netflix in 2025 and has already produced two successful seasons, offering viewers unprecedented access to WWE's talent, production teams, and creative discussions.