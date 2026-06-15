WWE Raw Preview: Roman Reigns Back, Tournament Finals Spots Up For Grabs

WWE Raw heads to Baltimore, Maryland tonight with a loaded lineup from the CFG Bank Arena, featuring the return of World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and the semifinal round of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

After missing last week's episode in Paris, Reigns is set to make his return to Monday nights as the ongoing Bloodline saga continues to unfold. During his absence, LA Knight continued to call out the champion, while Jey Uso secured his place in the King of the Ring semifinals by defeating Knight on SmackDown. Despite his return tonight, Reigns has yet to be officially announced for Night of Champions later this month.

The road to the tournament finals also continues, with the winners of tonight's semifinal matches earning a spot at Night of Champions. In the King of the Ring bracket, AAA Mega Champion Dominik Mysterio clashes with powerhouse Oba Femi. Over in the Queen of the Ring tournament, Raquel Rodriguez goes head-to-head with former Women's World Champion IYO SKY for a chance to advance.

Elsewhere on the card, Chad Gable returns to Raw competition under his own name for the first time in over a year. Following the conclusion of the El Grande Americano mask saga in AAA, Gable is looking to move forward and repair relationships within the lucha libre community. After assisting Rey Mysterio and Penta during last week's Raw in Paris, Gable now finds himself facing Rusev in singles action.

Raw streams live on Netflix beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Advertised for tonight's show:

• World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns returns

• King of the Ring Semifinal: Dominik Mysterio vs. Oba Femi

• Queen of the Ring Semifinal: IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

• Chad Gable vs. Rusev