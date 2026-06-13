Nikki Bella Wants One More Chance To Wrestle In Paris

Nikki Bella is hoping she gets another opportunity to compete in Paris before bringing her wrestling career to a close, as she still feels she has unfinished business in the French capital.

While speaking on The Nikki & Brie Show, the WWE Hall of Famer reflected on some of her past matches in Europe and admitted that one particular performance continues to bother her. Bella noted that she missed WWE's recent European tour stop due to her child's kindergarten graduation, but Paris remains a destination she would love to revisit as an in ring competitor.

"I remember last time I wrestled there [in Spain] was against Ronda after our [match at] Evolution. I mean, Paris, [I] unfortunately had a very bad match there. So I wish I was on the Paris show to redo [it]. I definitely hope that before my career is done, I get to wrestle one more time in Paris," she said.

The bout Bella was referring to took place at Clash in Paris last year, where she challenged Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship. Although she stopped short of calling the match a complete disaster, Bella admitted it fell below the standard she expects from herself.

"It wasn't terrible, but it wasn't my best," added Nikki.

Currently recovering from an injury, Bella has remained involved creatively and recently revealed she pitched a series of segments inspired by the television series Emily in Paris for WWE's European tour. The concept ultimately never made it onto television, but Bella continues to look ahead to future opportunities once she is medically cleared.

One possibility she is particularly excited about is reuniting with her sister Brie Bella inside the ring. Nikki has previously spoken about wanting one more run alongside Brie, and if both sisters are healthy, the long awaited Bella Twins reunion could still become a reality in WWE.