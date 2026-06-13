Chris Jericho Reveals The Biggest Character Risk Of His Wrestling Career

Chris Jericho has reflected on what he considers the biggest gamble of his career, revealing that walking away from the popular Y2J persona was a major turning point in how he approached character development.

Speaking with Dan Marston, Jericho explained that when he returned to WWE in 2007, he felt the version of himself on television was no longer as effective as it had once been. Rather than rely on a character fans already knew, he decided it was time for a complete overhaul.

Jericho said he wanted to avoid becoming a nostalgia act and chose to make several significant changes. He cut his hair, switched from long tights to trunks, and even instructed commentators to stop referring to him as Y2J. He also abandoned the iconic countdown that had become closely associated with his WWE appearances and introduced a completely different presentation.

According to Jericho, the move felt like a major leap into the unknown because so much of his identity had been tied to those elements. He compared the decision to legendary rock band Kiss removing their famous makeup, noting that it was a dramatic shift designed to signal a new chapter.

“It was kind of the first time where I really took a shot because I was like, you know, it’s almost like when Kiss took off the makeup. You’re doing something very drastic here, and you want people to understand we’re doing something different.”

Jericho acknowledged that not everyone would embrace the changes, but he felt it was important to evolve rather than remain stuck in the past. He viewed the transformation as an invitation for fans to join him on a new creative journey.

Looking back, Jericho believes the risk paid off and helped shape his approach to reinvention throughout the rest of his career. He said the experience taught him that whenever he starts to feel stale, he can rebuild himself and explore a new direction without worrying about outside opinions.

“That was a big risk, but not for long. It’s something that I had to do. That’s when I realized I can reinvent myself whenever I start feeling a little stale. People will like some of it and not like some of it, but I can’t worry about what people think. I just have to worry about what I can do to be the best personality I can be.”