Piper Niven Addresses Concerns About Her WWE Future

iper Niven has provided a fresh update on her health after months of uncertainty regarding her in ring future.

The former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion has not competed since the August 22, 2025 episode of SmackDown. Reports surfaced the following month suggesting Niven could be dealing with a serious injury that had the potential to end her wrestling career.

While speaking during a livestream on Friday, Niven addressed her situation and discussed the lengthy road ahead. Her comments led some fans to fear that she may never return to action, with one supporter sharing a heartfelt message on social media thanking her for her years of kindness and contributions to the wrestling industry.

The fan wrote:

"After watching Piper’s stream yesterday and knowing she potentially can’t wrestle again, I just want to say thank you Piper for being the amazing human being you are and the years of kindness you have shown!"

Niven later responded directly to the message, clarifying that while her recovery could take a significant amount of time, she has not given up hope of stepping back into the ring.

“Don’t count me out just yet chick. Just letting people know that it will be a long time and maybe possibly not at all so we don’t have to answer the same question 50 times a stream.”

Although Niven did not reveal specific details regarding her injury, her response suggests that she is still focused on recovery while remaining realistic about the uncertainty surrounding her long term future. For now, fans will have to wait and see whether the Scottish star can eventually make her way back to WWE television.