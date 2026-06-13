JBL Says TKO Made The Right Move Settling WWE Shareholder Case

A shareholder lawsuit connected to WWE’s merger has reportedly been resolved before reaching trial.

Last weekend, it emerged that the case had been removed from the Delaware Court of Chancery’s trial calendar just days before proceedings were set to begin on June 8, 2026. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the parties involved reached an agreement in principle to settle the lawsuit brought by WWE shareholders.

Speaking about the development, WWE Hall of Famer JBL shared his thoughts and suggested that settling can often be the preferred outcome, regardless of the strength of a case.

“I don’t know what the settlement was. My dad used to always tell me, ‘A bad settlement is better than a good lawsuit any day of the week.’ And sometimes, you know, I’ve been around Vince a long time. Vince just gets out of things. Sometimes it’s just not worth the trouble.

These lawsuits, sometimes they’re fishing. Sometimes there’s some merit behind them. I don’t know the veracity of any of the claims. I don’t know the merit of the lawsuit itself. But getting out of this is a really good thing for TKO.”

JBL went on to criticize what he believes is a common tactic in corporate litigation, claiming that some lawsuits are filed in hopes of securing a payout rather than proving wrongdoing.

“Ron [Simmons] and I used to joke that we’d sue the company for a billion dollars and settle for $100,000 just to pay off a house. That’s essentially what these lawyers are doing. They’re saying, ‘This company is worth so much money. Let’s file a lawsuit, tie them up in court, and see if we can get lucky with a settlement.’

That’s all these jackasses are doing. There are so many lawyers who tie things up in the corporate world. That certainly appears to be what this is. I just don’t see any merit to it whatsoever.”

JBL wrapped up his comments by expressing hope that the plaintiffs did not receive a substantial payout and reflected on how Vince McMahon handled legal disputes during his time running WWE.

“I hope these guys didn’t get any money. Because this is such bullsh*t.

I’ve seen Vince over the years pay people off when he felt there was no cause whatsoever, just to get rid of them. I’m not talking about anything serious, maybe a dispute over a building or something. Just a nuisance. It’s a nuisance fee.”