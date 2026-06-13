Jade Cargill Reacts After Unexpected SmackDown Wardrobe Mishap

A memorable moment from the June 13 edition of WWE SmackDown had fans talking online after Jade Cargill encountered a wardrobe mishap during her Queen of the Ring opening-round match.

Cargill competed in a fatal four-way bout against Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, and Sol Ruca, but during the contest her wig shifted following a top-rope superplex from Flair. Despite the unexpected issue, Cargill quickly fixed it and continued wrestling without missing a beat.

The match ultimately saw Charlotte Flair secure the victory, forcing Valkyria to submit and earning a place in the next round of the tournament.

The incident immediately sparked a wave of reactions across social media, with fans sharing clips, memes, and comments about how Cargill handled the situation. Not long after the show, the former Women's Champion responded with humor on X, writing:

"yall. Biggest fear happened tonight and I think I’m still alive. My wig won though."

Many fans praised Cargill for staying composed throughout the match. One viewer wrote, "Jade Cargill got my 10s tonight. Wig slipped off and she still controlled it and got every spot. #Smackdown."

Others recalled previous remarks Cargill had made about the possibility of losing her wig during a match. One fan joked, "Jade Cargill did say on the JBP if her wig ever came off in a match she would never wrestle again lol. Her wig almost came off all the way."

While the moment generated plenty of online buzz, fans were equally impressed by Cargill's ability to stay focused and continue performing under the spotlight as the match carried on.