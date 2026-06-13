Update Revealed On Isiah Kassidy’s AEW Status

Private Party’s absence from AEW programming appears to be linked to more than just Marq Quen’s injury.

The duo has not competed in AEW since the March 28 episode of AEW Collision, where they were defeated by Daniel Garcia and Jon Moxley. Shortly after that match, reports surfaced that Quen had suffered an injury that would keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Back on April 6, Fightful Select reported that Quen had sustained a tear, although details regarding the specific injury were not disclosed.

Now, a new report suggests Quen is not the only member of the team dealing with health issues. According to PWInsider, Isiah Kassidy is also currently dealing with injuries. When asked why AEW has not continued using Kassidy as a singles competitor while Quen recovers, the outlet noted it had been informed that Kassidy is "banged up and hurt as well."

Private Party made their long-awaited AEW return on the February 11, 2026 edition of Dynamite in Ontario, California after being away from the company for more than a year. Following their comeback, they competed on the March 7 episode of Collision in Tucson, Arizona, and again on the March 28 Collision event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa before disappearing from television.

With both members of the team reportedly sidelined, there is currently no timetable for when Private Party could make their return to AEW programming.