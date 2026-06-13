Sami Zayn Named Special Guest Referee For Cody Rhodes Vs. Gunther Title Match

Sami Zayn has been inserted into one of WWE’s biggest rivalries, and his involvement could dramatically impact the outcome of next week’s WWE Championship clash between Cody Rhodes and Gunther.

During the June 12 edition of SmackDown, Gunther announced that Zayn will serve as the special guest referee when he challenges Rhodes for the WWE Championship, adding another layer of tension to an already explosive rematch.

The announcement came after a heated and emotional exchange between Rhodes and Zayn earlier in the night.

Zayn entered the ring looking for answers regarding the growing friction between himself and Rhodes. Referring to himself as "the last real good guy," Zayn admitted recent events had left him questioning where their friendship stood. He challenged Rhodes by asking whether the problems surrounding him were truly caused by everyone else, or if Rhodes himself was at the center of the issue.

Rhodes responded by saying competition changes people, but the discussion soon became far more personal. The champion accused Zayn of desperately wanting the WWE Championship and delivered a cutting remark, telling him he was sorry he held the title because it meant Zayn never would.

The comment pushed Zayn past his breaking point, leading him to slap Rhodes across the face. Almost immediately, Zayn appeared remorseful and repeatedly apologized. Rhodes answered with a slap of his own before sarcastically asking if everything was settled between them.

Zayn initially walked away but returned moments later carrying a steel chair. With emotions clearly getting the better of him, he looked ready to attack. However, after a brief pause, he regained control, tossed the chair aside, and left the ring without further incident.

Gunther had been paying close attention to the confrontation backstage.

Later in the evening, The Ring General met with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis to reveal his choice for special guest referee. Gunther explained that he first considered selecting someone with experience and a strong understanding of the rules. However, after thinking about the importance of the human element, he decided he wanted someone he believed had integrity.

Referring to his choice as "a good guy" and "maybe the last real good guy," Gunther officially named Sami Zayn as the special guest referee for next week's championship showdown.

The decision immediately raised concerns for Rhodes. The champion later confronted Aldis backstage, questioning whether Zayn could truly remain impartial after everything that had unfolded earlier in the night. Unbeknownst to Rhodes, Zayn overheard the conversation and responded by turning Rhodes' own words back on him before sarcastically wishing him luck ahead of the title match.

With emotions running high and trust between Rhodes and Zayn seemingly shattered, the WWE Championship bout now carries even more uncertainty. Whether Zayn can call the match down the middle or becomes a deciding factor remains one of the biggest questions heading into next week's SmackDown.