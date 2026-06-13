CM Punk’s WWE Return Appears Closer After Major Announcement

CM Punk’s WWE status has been the focus of growing speculation in recent weeks, but WWE may have provided the clearest indication yet that his return is on the horizon and that he remains firmly in the company’s plans.

Punk has not appeared on WWE television since the Raw following WrestleMania 42, sparking rumors about his absence and even prompting some fans to wonder whether another move to AEW could eventually be on the table. However, WWE's latest announcement appears to put much of that speculation to rest.

During the June 12 edition of SmackDown, WWE confirmed that Punk will be part of Fanatics Fest, taking place at New York City's Javits Center. The former World Heavyweight Champion is scheduled to appear on July 19, while Roman Reigns has also been announced for the event on July 18.

Fanatics Fest has quickly become one of the biggest fan conventions in sports and entertainment. Often compared to a sports-themed Comic-Con, the event features appearances from athletes, celebrities, collectors, and major brands, along with autograph sessions, photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, live panels, and interactive fan experiences. This year's event is scheduled to run from July 16 through July 19.

Punk's involvement in such a high-profile WWE-affiliated event further reinforces reports that his absence has not been linked to any backstage issues. Instead, multiple reports have suggested that WWE has been holding him off television until creative plans are finalized for his return.

Current reports indicate WWE is considering moving Punk to SmackDown as part of an effort to balance star power across both brands. Such a move would also fit with Punk's final televised appearance, where he hinted at pursuing Cody Rhodes and the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Before any potential roster switch takes place, Punk is still being advertised for the July 6 episode of Raw in Chicago. A return in front of his hometown crowd would likely generate one of the loudest reactions of the year and could serve as the perfect launch point for his next major storyline.

While plans in WWE can always change, the latest signs continue to point toward Punk making his television comeback in the near future following what now appears to have been a temporary and creative-driven absence.