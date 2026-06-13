Roman Reigns Sends Message To Solo Sikoa On WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns attempted to extend an olive branch to Solo Sikoa on this week's WWE SmackDown, but the offer was quickly rejected as tensions within The Bloodline continued to escalate.

During a backstage segment, Jacob Fatu approached Solo Sikoa with a direct message from the OTC. The interaction highlighted just how much Fatu's standing within the family has shifted in recent months.

Following WrestleMania 42, Fatu emerged as one of Roman Reigns' biggest rivals. However, defeats to Reigns at both Backlash and Clash in Italy ultimately led to Fatu recognizing Reigns as his Tribal Chief. That loyalty was on full display when he sought out Solo with Reigns' latest request.

According to Fatu, Reigns wanted Sikoa to return to the family fold.

"Solo, it's been way too long and long enough. He needs you to come home," Fatu told him.

Sikoa immediately dismissed the idea and took aim at both Reigns and Fatu.

"Home? He wants me to come home? That's what your Tribal Chief said? That ain't home, Jacob. That's a dog house, and you're his lap dog."

The former Bloodline leader continued by questioning what had become of Fatu, reminding him that he once struck fear into opponents and nearly rose to Reigns' level before seemingly falling in line behind him.

"What the hell happened to you? You used to be a killer, a man that everybody was afraid of, the Samoa werewolf, a man who was this close to being Roman and Now, you're just his background. And you know I'm right because I am still standing here, and you've done nothing but come here and deliver a message from who? Your Tribal Chief?"

Sikoa also accused Reigns of repeatedly humiliating those closest to him rather than supporting them.

"Roman has done nothing but embarrass you, humiliated you, made you kneel down like a dog in front of the whole world and in front of our family, Jacob. And that right there, that is not how you treat somebody that you love."

Making his stance crystal clear, Sikoa then sent a message back to Reigns.

"He wants me to come back? I'm not going back. So tell Roman, he can go to hell."

While Fatu admitted he understood some of Sikoa's frustrations, he made it clear where his loyalty now lies.

"I get it, I understand everything you're talking about. I understand where you're coming from. But I made my decision already, and I'm going to stand on business. So if the OTC sends me for you, Solo, I'm coming for you."

Sikoa remained unfazed and issued one final challenge to the Tribal Chief.

"You tell Roman if he wants me to come back home, then he can come and get me."

"Tell Roman he can go to hell."



Things just got INTENSE between Solo Sikoa and @jacobfatu_wwe... 👀 pic.twitter.com/ryLwNKPtNB , WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2026

The heated exchange leaves the door open for a potential showdown involving Reigns, Sikoa, and Fatu as the Bloodline saga enters another dramatic chapter.