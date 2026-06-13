Sami Zayn Snaps And Slaps Cody Rhodes During Heated SmackDown Confrontation

Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes’ increasingly strained relationship reached a boiling point on Friday’s episode of SmackDown, ending with tempers flaring and a shocking exchange of slaps in the middle of the ring.

The two longtime rivals and allies came face-to-face as Zayn attempted to have an honest conversation with Rhodes. Zayn urged the Undisputed WWE Champion to drop the "American Nightmare" persona, arguing that a series of misunderstandings over recent weeks had driven a wedge between them. Looking back on their shared history, Zayn questioned why he always seemed to be the one left picking up the pieces while Rhodes continued to stand at the top.

Growing more emotional, Zayn suggested that the situation could not simply be a coincidence and demanded answers from Rhodes.

Rhodes dismissed the idea, insisting that what Zayn was experiencing was nothing more than competition. Reflecting on their journey dating back to WrestleMania 40, Rhodes turned the conversation around and challenged Zayn to examine his own relationships. He pointed out that several former allies were no longer by Zayn’s side and asked whether everyone else was truly the problem, or if Zayn needed to look in the mirror.

The champion then took things a step further, accusing Zayn of constantly complaining and claiming he was no longer the same person he once knew. Rhodes added that the real issue was that he was carrying the championship while Zayn was not.

That remark pushed Zayn over the edge.

Frustrated and visibly angered, Zayn struck Rhodes across the face with a slap. The crowd reacted immediately, but Rhodes wasted no time responding, delivering a slap of his own before sarcastically asking if everything was settled between them.

Zayn appeared to calm down and nodded before exiting the ring. However, the situation was far from over. Moments later, he returned wielding a steel chair, teasing another confrontation. After a brief pause, Zayn thought better of it, tossed the chair aside, and stormed away, leaving the tension between the two more intense than ever.