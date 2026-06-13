Blake Monroe Targets Charlotte Flair Following Queen Of The Ring Victory

Charlotte Flair advanced in the Queen of the Ring Tournament on this week's WWE SmackDown, but her moment in the spotlight was quickly interrupted by a warning from one of the brand's newest arrivals. Blake Monroe made it clear that The Queen is firmly on her radar.

Flair secured her place in the tournament's next round by emerging victorious in a chaotic Fatal Four-Way against Jade Cargill, Lyra Valkyria, and Sol Ruca during the June 12 edition of SmackDown.

The bout featured several momentum swings and plenty of outside involvement, with B-FAB, Michin, Alexa Bliss, and WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton all playing a role in the action. As the match reached its conclusion, Flair trapped Valkyria in the Figure Eight submission, forcing her opponent to tap out and punching her ticket to the semifinals.

However, Flair's victory celebration was short-lived.

A new installment of Blake Monroe's "Dear Diary" vignette aired shortly afterward, with Monroe turning her attention toward the multi-time world champion. Since debuting on SmackDown, Monroe has taken aim at some of the division's biggest stars, and this week Flair became her latest target.

"Dear diary, let's talk about Charlotte Flair," Monroe began.

"Charlotte, I remember watching you as a part of the historic women's evolution. You are truly one of the greats, and with Alexa Bliss by your side, well, you are a match made in co-dependent heaven."

While Monroe initially praised Flair's accomplishments, her tone quickly changed as she mocked the growing partnership between Flair and Bliss.

"I mean, what a farce. You deluded yourself into thinking you are stronger together, and you have only turned soft, weak. Friends aren't something I have ever burdened myself with. True stars shine brighter alone."

Monroe wrapped up the vignette by issuing a message not only to Flair but to the entire SmackDown women's roster.

"And my beauty is blinding. Hold on tight to each other girls, because the glamor is coming to SmackDown. Yours truly, Blake Monroe."

With Monroe continuing to call out top names and Flair advancing in the Queen of the Ring Tournament, a future showdown between the two appears increasingly likely.