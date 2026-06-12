Chris Jericho Reveals WWE’s Strict Policy On Lawsuit Settlements

Chris Jericho recently reflected on WWE’s long-standing approach to handling lawsuits, revealing that the company was generally unwilling to settle legal disputes outside of court.

Speaking on Talk Is Jericho, the former WWE and AEW star explained that WWE viewed settlements as a potential risk, believing that resolving one case could encourage others to pursue similar claims.

“People will sue for anything. I know when I worked for WWE, one of the rules was we will not settle out of court for any lawsuit, right?”

Jericho went on to outline the reasoning behind that philosophy. According to him, WWE preferred to spend more money contesting a lawsuit than settle for a lesser amount if it meant discouraging future claims.

“Because if you settle for one, then everybody’s going to start breaking through. They would rather pay, you know, $30,000 than give out 10 because if you give out 10, then everyone for the low-hanging fruit is going to start trying to get involved.”

Jericho suggested that WWE viewed settlements as setting a precedent that could lead to additional lawsuits. From the company's perspective, absorbing higher legal costs was considered a better option than creating the impression that claims could be quickly resolved with a payout.