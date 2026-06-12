WWE Considering New SummerSlam Opponent For Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley could have a new challenger waiting in the wings for SummerSlam, as discussions within WWE have reportedly centered around a potential showdown with Jacy Jayne.

According to reports, WWE has internally considered booking Ripley against Jayne for the WWE Women’s Championship at SummerSlam in Minneapolis. While nothing has been finalized and the company has yet to officially announce the match, the proposal is said to be among the ideas being explored as plans for the premium live event continue to take shape.

Ripley heads into the summer as champion after successfully retaining her title against Jade Cargill at Clash in Italy on May 31. The bout featured outside involvement from B-Fab and Michin before Charlotte Flair appeared to neutralize the situation. Ripley ultimately overcame the chaos and sealed the victory with a Riptide to keep hold of the championship.

Jayne is no stranger to Ripley, having crossed paths with her on multiple occasions throughout the year. The two competitors have already shared the ring in 2026, giving WWE an existing storyline foundation should the company decide to move forward with the proposed title clash.

A championship match between Ripley and Jayne would offer a fresh direction for the women’s division following Ripley’s recent rivalry with Cargill. It would also provide Jayne with one of the biggest opportunities of her career, placing her in a marquee championship match on one of WWE’s largest stages.

At this stage, the match remains under consideration and has not been confirmed for SummerSlam. However, if WWE decides to move ahead with the idea, Ripley versus Jayne could emerge as one of the most intriguing women’s championship bouts on the card.