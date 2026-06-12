Ludwig Kaiser Case Sees New Legal Development Ahead Of July Hearing

Ludwig Kaiser’s ongoing legal situation has taken another development, with the individual involved in the case reportedly hiring legal representation ahead of an upcoming court appearance.

Back in May, the WWE star, whose real name is Marcel Barthel, reportedly surrendered to authorities following an alleged altercation at his Florida residence. Records from Orange County Corrections indicated that he was later released after posting a $1,000 bond, which reports stated was paid by fellow WWE star Gunther.

Conflicting accounts have emerged regarding what led to the incident. One version alleges that Kaiser and his girlfriend, Andrea Bazarte, were behaving intimately inside an elevator when another passenger, identified as Richard Reap, objected and reportedly told the pair to show some manners.

A separate account, previously reported by Wrestling Inc. founder Raj Giri, claimed Reap remained silent during the elevator ride but allegedly made comments concerning ICE after exiting on the 12th floor. According to that version, a confrontation followed between Reap and Kaiser that escalated into a physical scuffle, though no punches were reportedly exchanged. That account was later challenged.

According to court records filed with the Orange County Clerk, Reap has now retained attorney Darrin Chambers to represent him in the matter. Kaiser is being represented by attorney Thomas Sommerville as the battery case moves forward. The next hearing is currently scheduled for July 16.

Despite the attention surrounding the legal matter, Kaiser received a positive reaction from fans during an appearance in Mexico shortly after news of the case became public. The WWE star appeared visibly moved by the support from the crowd and later defeated Chad Gable, who was portraying the original El Grande Americano, in a Mask vs. Mask match at the AAA event on May 30.

Gable has since continued appearing on WWE programming, most recently featuring on Raw in Paris, France, as part of a storyline involving Rey Mysterio, Penta, and Dragon Lee.