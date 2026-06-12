Maple Leaf Pro Reveals Premiere Date For New Mayhem TV Series

Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling has officially locked in the premiere date for its upcoming television series, Mayhem, marking a significant step forward for the promotion's expansion across Canada.

The company announced that Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem will make its debut on Wednesday, July 15, airing on TSN2 at midnight Eastern and 9 p.m. Pacific. The series will be presented in seasonal formats, with the first season consisting of 12 one-hour episodes.

The inaugural television tapings are set to take place on June 12 and June 13 at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. Several notable names have been advertised for the events, including Stu Grayson, Gisele Shaw, Johnny TV, Rhino, and Billy Gunn.

Speaking about the announcement, Maple Leaf Pro president Scott D’Amore expressed excitement about bringing the promotion to a national audience.

"We can't wait to debut Maple Leaf Pro Mayhem, an all-new, high-energy Canadian-based wrestling series," said D’Amore. "This partnership with TSN ensures Canadian fans will have nationwide access to connect with Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling's homegrown Canadian talent and stars from around the world."

The broadcast team for the series will feature Mauro Ranallo and Don Callis on commentary.

The return of the Maple Leaf Wrestling brand has been one of D’Amore's key projects since launching the promotion in 2024 following his departure from TNA Wrestling. His goal has been to create a strong platform for Canadian wrestlers, giving them greater exposure while helping them secure opportunities on a global stage. While the promotion welcomes fans from around the world, its primary focus remains showcasing Canadian talent and building a thriving wrestling scene within the country.

Securing a television deal with TSN had long been one of D’Amore's main objectives for the promotion, although discussions reportedly took place with multiple broadcasting partners before the agreement was finalized.