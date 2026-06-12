WWE Announces Women's Tag Team Champions In Action On SmackDown

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Brie Bella and Paige are set for another test on SmackDown tonight as they step into non-title competition against Fatal Influence's Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid.

The match was officially announced ahead of Friday night's episode from Providence, Rhode Island. While the championship belts will not be at stake, a victory for Henley and Reid would place them firmly in line for a future title opportunity. Since arriving on the main roster alongside Jacy Jayne, the Fatal Influence duo have quickly established themselves as a serious threat in the women's tag team division.

The rivalry intensified last week when Fatal Influence interrupted a promotional photo shoot involving the champions. Henley and Reid launched an attack before picking up the Women's Tag Team Championship belts and staring down the champions. The challengers then dropped the titles back at Bella and Paige's feet, sending a clear message about their intentions.

Bella and Paige captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 42. The victory was particularly notable as it marked Paige's WWE return after she stepped in to replace an injured Nikki Bella.

SmackDown takes place tonight at the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island.

Updated WWE SmackDown Card For June 12:

• Gunther selects the stipulation for next week's Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes

• Queen of the Ring First Round Match: Charlotte Flair vs. Jade Cargill vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Sol Ruca

• King of the Ring First Round Match: Jey Uso vs. LA Knight vs. Royce Keys vs. Finn Balor

• Non-Title Match: WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Brie Bella & Paige vs. Fallon Henley & Lainey Reid of Fatal Influence