John Cena Congratulates OVW On Reaching Historic 1,400 Episode Milestone

John Cena has paid tribute to Ohio Valley Wrestling after the promotion reached a remarkable milestone this week.

Before becoming one of WWE’s biggest stars, Cena honed his craft in OVW during the early 2000s when the Louisville-based promotion served as WWE’s developmental territory. He was part of a legendary class that included Batista, Randy Orton, and Shelton Benjamin, all of whom would go on to achieve major success on the global stage.

Despite no longer serving as WWE’s developmental system, OVW continues to operate and celebrated the airing of its 1,400th television episode on June 11. To mark the occasion, several wrestling personalities sent congratulatory messages, including Shawn Spears, Billy Gunn, Tommy Dreamer, Serena Deeb, Maven, and Cena himself.

In his message, the 17-time world champion reflected on the important role OVW played in his career and praised the promotion's longevity and dedication.

“Greetings Ohio Valley Wrestling fans, professionals, and those behind the scenes. I’m John Cena, and, yes, my performance time in a wrestling ring is up, but I wouldn’t have an end to such a beautiful journey if I didn’t have a start,” Cena said.

He continued by highlighting the significance of OVW reaching 1,400 consecutive episodes, calling it a testament to everyone involved with the company over the years.

“Ohio Valley Wrestling celebrates its 1400th consecutive episode. That is almost three decades of consistent programming. That is a testament to those behind the scenes, a testament to all those who have walked through the hallowed halls, including a wonderful class that I was part of. Most importantly, the audience, you the fans of OVW, you keep it alive and breathing. And for that, I’m grateful. Because without you, this might be a whole different path.”

Cena closed by praising the values that have helped OVW endure for so many years.

“I value hard work. I value trust, respect, and certainly persistence. And at 1400 episodes, Ohio Valley Wrestling has them all.”

The milestone serves as another reminder of OVW’s lasting influence on the wrestling industry, having helped develop countless stars while continuing to provide a platform for the next generation of talent nearly three decades after its launch.