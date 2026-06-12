TNA Teases Return Of X Division Pioneer Amazing Red Ahead Of Slammiversary

TNA Wrestling may be on the verge of welcoming back one of the most influential names in X Division history.

The promotion sparked speculation on Friday after releasing a mysterious teaser video ahead of Slammiversary. Accompanied only by eye emojis and the hashtag #TNASlammiversary, the clip quickly led fans to believe that Amazing Red was the person being teased. Viewers pointed to the familiar ring gear silhouette and the distinctive cross tattoo on his hand as strong clues.

The hints began even earlier. TNA President Carlos Silva fueled speculation a day before by posting, "SLAMM is gonna be Amazing," alongside a red square and an X emoji. Many fans interpreted the message as a direct reference to Amazing Red and the X Division legacy he helped create.

Known outside the ring as Jonathan Figueroa, Amazing Red has been tied to TNA since the company's launch in 2002. He became one of the defining stars of the X Division and captured the X Division Championship three times during his career. He also enjoyed success in the tag team ranks, winning the NWA World Tag Team Championship with Jerry Lynn while simultaneously holding X Division gold.

One of the standout moments of his TNA career came at Bound for Glory 2009, where he successfully retained the X Division Championship in an Ultimate X Match against a stacked lineup featuring Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Christopher Daniels, Homicide and Suicide.

Beyond TNA, Red also captured the ROH Tag Team Championship alongside AJ Styles as part of the Amazing Phenomenon duo. He later established the House of Glory wrestling school in New York, where he continues to train the next generation of talent.

At 44 years old, Red initially announced his retirement in 2019 due to a serious neck injury. However, he returned to action later that year with New Japan Pro-Wrestling and has remained active through select independent appearances and his work with House of Glory.

The timing of the teaser has only added to the intrigue. Slammiversary takes place on June 28 at the Agganis Arena and will feature the return of the Ultimate X Match. Several spots in the bout remain unannounced, making Amazing Red a logical surprise entrant if he is indeed the mystery figure being teased.

Current X Division Champion Cedric Alexander is scheduled to defend against Leon Slater, Frankie Kazarian and additional competitors yet to be revealed.

The 22nd edition of Slammiversary celebrates 24 years of TNA Wrestling and will feature every championship being defended. The event will stream live on pay-per-view and TNA+, while the company's ongoing relationship with WWE NXT is expected to bring additional crossover appearances.

Current announced matches for TNA Slammiversary include:

• TNA World Championship: Mike Santana (c) vs. Nic Nemeth

• TNA Knockouts World Championship: Lei Ying Lee (c) vs. Xia Brookside

• TNA World Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: The System (Brian Myers and Bear Bronson) (c) vs. The Hardys vs. The Righteous

• TNA X Division Championship Ultimate X Match: Cedric Alexander (c) vs. Leon Slater vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. additional entrants to be announced

• TNA International Championship: Mustafa Ali (c) vs. TBA

• TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship: The Elegance Brand (Heather by Elegance and M by Elegance) (c) vs. Rosemary and Allie

• Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

• Eric Young vs. Ricky Sosa

Slammiversary will take place on a busy day for wrestling fans, sharing June 28 with both the Forbidden Door event and WWE NXT's Great American Bash.