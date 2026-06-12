CM Punk Expected To Return On SmackDown Under Current WWE Plans

CM Punk’s next WWE run could see him land on a different brand, with new reports indicating that a move to SmackDown is currently being considered for his eventual television return.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE's plans for Punk involve shifting him away from Raw as part of an effort to balance star power across both brands.

Punk has been absent from WWE programming since losing the World Heavyweight Championship to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 42. His last appearance came on the Raw that followed the event. Recent online speculation suggested there may have been issues between Punk and WWE behind the scenes, but Dave Meltzer reiterated that he has been told the situation is strictly related to creative plans. The belief is that Punk was written off television because there was no immediate storyline available for him, with his return expected once a suitable program is ready.

Current discussions reportedly point toward SmackDown being Punk’s destination when he returns. With Raw already featuring major names such as Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, Bron Breakker, and Logan Paul, WWE is said to view SmackDown as a stronger fit for Punk. The blue brand currently revolves around top stars including Cody Rhodes, Gunther, and Rhea Ripley, while Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre remain key players in the main event picture.

One possible direction that has reportedly been considered is a feud between Punk and Rhodes, a rivalry WWE hinted at during the Raw after WrestleMania. Rhodes currently holds the Undisputed WWE Championship and remains occupied with Gunther and Sami Zayn, including an upcoming title defense against Gunther on the June 19 edition of SmackDown.

While no return date has been officially confirmed, the July 6 episode of Raw in Chicago has been discussed internally as a potential spot for Punk's comeback. Although the show falls under the Raw banner, the event's location in Punk's hometown would make it a logical setting for his return regardless of which roster he ultimately joins.

With Night of Champions approaching on June 27, followed by Saturday Night’s Main Event on July 18 and SummerSlam taking place across August 1 and 2, WWE has several major events available to reintroduce one of its biggest stars back into the spotlight.